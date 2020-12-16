Kerala Local Body Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for Kerala State Election Commission began at 8 AM on Wednesday for 21,893 wards in 1,200 local bodies. The voting was held in three phases from December 8 to 14. The overall voter turnout in the state was recorded at 78.62 per cent. Three political fronts are in the fray for the grassroots-level polls – CPI(M)-led LDF (Left Democratic Front), Congress-headed UDF (United Democratic Front) and the BJP-led NDA – while the ruling LDF hopes for an “iconic victory”. The local body polls are crucial for the two traditional fronts in Kerala, the ruling LDF and UDF, who are fighting against the newcomer BJP-NDA as the Assembly election is being held next year. Votes are being counted for civic body seats in 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities as well as six corporations. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Bringing 'Party From Hyderabad' To Divide Minority Votes in Bengal

Kerala Local Body Election Result 2020: Live Updates

11.35 AM: Thiruvananthapuram loss will be serious heartburn for CPI(M) which has its headquarters 'AKG Bhawan' in the city. BJP-led NDA is leading in 13 wards in Trivandrum. BJP has so far opened its account in Kannur Municipal Corporation, Nilambur and Kalamassery Municipalities.

Kerala: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram, where counting is on, for #KeralaLocalBodyElection2020 As per early trends of the local body poll results, the NDA is leading in 13 wards pic.twitter.com/hbvlBZroqt — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

11.29 AM: LDF wins in 7 wards, NDA -3 and UDF-1, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. As per trends, NDA leading in 14 wards, LDF- 21, UDF -4. S Pushpalatha, LDF’s mayor candidate has lost to NDA candidate by 145 votes.

11.07 AM: LDF is leading in 411 seats, UDF in 353; the BJP-led NDA has 28 seats in trends so far while independents and others are leading in 55.

10.06 AM: Congress mayor candidate for Ernakulam, K N Venugopal, loses seat by one vote to BJP candidate in Kochi Corporation’s North Island ward. The UDF is leading by a slight margin against the LDF.

9.44 AM: Early trends till 9 AM

Gram panchayats

LDF – 161

UDF – 149

NDA – 15

Block panchayats

LDF – 54

UDF – 23

BJP – 1

Corporations

LDF – 3

UDF – 3

Municipalities

LDF – 28

UDF – 45

NDA – 5

District panchayats

LDF – 7

UDF – 6