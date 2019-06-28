Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM and its allies won half the local body seats in the by-elections in Kerala, finding something to cheer about after the drubbing at Lok Sabha elections. Then, the CPM-led LDF had won just one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The LDF won 22 seats, followed by the Congress-led UDF securing 17 seats and the BJP managing just five seats. Elections were held in 33 village panchayat wards, six block panchayat wards and five municipality wards.

Reports show that the Left has mostly had a better record than the Congress in local body elections in the state. In 2015, the LDF had won 549 of the 941 village panchayat wards, 90 of the 152 block panchayat wards, seven of 14 district panchayats, 44 of 87 municipalities and four of the six corporations in the state, pointed out a leading daily.

This time, the LDF has snatched six local body wards from the UDF but it lost seven others to the UDF. In Kollam, it won three of the four wards that went to polls. In Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode districts, it won all wards in which it had sitting members.

The UDF won all the four panchayat wards in Thrissur district while managing to make some gains in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The BJP has retained the ward in Palakkad district and has gained a municipality ward from the UDF in Alappuzha district.