Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran on Friday announced that local body polls will be held in the state in three phases from December 8 while adhering to Covid-19 precautions.

The first phase will be held in five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on December 8.

The second will be on December 10 in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad.

The third phase will take place on December 14 in the remaining four districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The last date for filing nominations is November 19.

Scrutiny will be on November 20 and the last date of withdrawal is November 23.

The counting of votes will take place on December 16.

Bhaskaran said voters who are Covid positive can exercise their franchise through postal ballots and should inform the polling officials three days before the election.

He said the model code of conduct would come into effect from November 6.

An electorate of over 2.71 crore will exercise their franchise to elect representatives to 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six municipal corporations.

(With inputs from PTI)