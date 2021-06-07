New Delhi: Lockdown extended till 16 June in Kerala; Complete lockdown on 12 & 13 June. Stores selling essential commodities, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials and banks will continue to function as they do now: Kerala CMO Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Additional Restrictions to be Imposed in State From June 5 Till June 9. Full List of Curbs Here

