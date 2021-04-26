New Delhi: Kerala government on Monday imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, reports news agency ANI. All shops excluding medical stores are to be closed by 7.30 P.M. Hotels and restaurants will remain open for only take-aways and home delivery till 9 P.M. All social, political, cultural and religious functions/ gatherings are prohibited until further orders, the Kerala Government said in an order. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: As COVID Cases Rise, Big Gatherings Banned in Ernakulam, Kottayam

Cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars to remain shut, until further orders. Only essential and emergency services are permitted on Saturdays and Sundays.

(With inputs from ANI)