Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown on 24th and 25th July 2021 (Saturday and Sunday) with the same guidelines as issued for 12th and 13th June 2021. “There will be complete lockdown on 24th and 25th July 2021 (Saturday and Sunday) with the same guidelines as issued for 12th and 13th June 2021,” the notification reads.Also Read - Kerala Extends Coronavirus Curbs by Another Week After SC's Rap on Easing Restrictions For Bakrid

“District Collectors are directed to identify and demarcate micro- containment zones in all Districts, regardless of the categorization of the LSGI regions, and enforce special intensified stringent restrictions so as to bring down the new cases at the earliest,” the notification adds. Also Read - Manipur Lockdown Update: Biren Singh Govt Allows Certain Relaxations | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

It is important to note that the present categorization of Local Self Government Institution (LSGI) regions based on seven day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will continue. Exemptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective category areas will continue. No additional relaxations shall be granted anywhere under any circumstances. Also Read - Goa Extends Statewide Curfew Till July 26, With Same Restrictions and Relaxations