Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the relaxation in lockdown will be allowed on basis of test positivity rate under local self-govt bodies. He also said that the local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate to function normally with restrictions, to be allowed to open shops. Also Read - Kerala CM Makes Big Announcement on Covid Unlock Strategy | Check Details Here

On Monday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the Covid-19 lockdown strategy in the state would change from June 16 (Wednesday) and would be implemented region-wise based on the situation, news agency ANI reported. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala on THESE Days | Check Additional Restrictions Here

“The lockdown strategy will change after June 16. Depending on the Covid-19 situation, restrictions will be imposed region-wise. It will be implemented by local bodies. Further details about it will be declared tomorrow,” ANI quoted Vijayan as saying, earlier in the day. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Stringent Restrictions Imposed on Weekend, Construction Activities Allowed

The Kerala state government, on June 7, had extended the then ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till June 16 with a complete lockdown on June 12 and 13. However, shops selling essential items and those selling raw materials for industry and construction materials would be allowed to remain functional, the chief minister said.