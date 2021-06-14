Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state’s lockdown strategy will change after June 16. Addressing the media regarding the current COVID-19 situation of the state, CM Vijayan said that the restrictions will be imposed region-wise and that it will be implemented by local bodies. The chief minister further added that more detailed information about the lockdown strategy will be declared for the public on Tuesday. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown Extended in Uttarakhand Till June 22. Details Here

On Monday, the state reported 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, 16,743 recoveries, and 161 deaths. With this, there are 1,13,817 active cases in the state. A total of 26,10,368 patients have recovered and 11,342 have died, said CM Vijayan.