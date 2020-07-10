Kerala Lockdown Extension: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week. The containment zones will be under triple lockdown. The triple lockdown was imposed on July 6 and was scheduled to be in place for a week. Now the chief minister has said the lockdown has been extended for another week. Also Read - Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: High Court Defers Hearing of Anticipatory Bail Plea of Key Accused

First Lock: A general containment strategy which will check the movement of the people. Private transport is allowed only for essential purposes.

Second lock: Containment in containment zones where cases have been reported in clusters. The primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons will be monitored.

Third lock: Households of the primary and secondary contacts will be monitored.

According to reports, the ‘triple lockdown’ strategy was implemented successfully in Kasaragod district in April and helped bring down the number of active cases in the district by 94% within three weeks.

On Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike of 339 infections, taking the count to 6,534, as Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan cautioned that the state was “very close” to the threat of community spread.