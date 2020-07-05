Kerala Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Kerala government has on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown in the state for the next one year as a preventive measure. Also Read - Coronavirus: Death Toll Nears 20000-mark; Recovery Rate More Than Active Cases | Top Developments

As per updates, the Kerala government has decided to bring in new guidelines, regulations for the prevention of Covid-19. The guidelines will made use of face masks, social distancing mandatory along with other norms for events.

Issuing a notification, the state government said masks will also have to be worn by people at workplaces and a six-feet social distancing will apply everywhere in the state for the next one year.

Here are the latest guidelines from state govt.

1) All people in the state must wear face mask or face cover in public places. Wearing mask in workplaces is also a must in the state.

2) All must maintain strict social distance at public place.

3) Maximum 50 people are allowed to attend marriage celebrations in Kerala.

4) Maximum 20 people will be permitted for funeral in the state.

5) Special permission from local authority will be required for people to hond or attend large gathering.

6) Spitting in public places is strictly prohibited and will be treated as punishable offence.

7) People travelling to Kerala from other states need to register themselves on Kerala government’s Jagratha e-platform.

8) Maximum 20 people will be allowed at any shops across the state.

The development comes as the coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday crossed 5,000 mark with 240 fresh cases being reported. It was the highest single-day surge so far.

Of the total positive cases, 152 had come from abroad and 52 from other states, Health minister KK Shailaja said.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count has touched 5,204. However, there have been 209recoveries on Saturday.

Malappuram reported 37 cases, Kannur 35, Palakkad 29, Pathnamthitta 22, Alappuzha and Thrissur 20 each, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam 16 each, Kasaragod 14, Ernakulam 13, Kozhikode eight, Kottayam six, and Idukki and Wayanad two each.