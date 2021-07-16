Kochi: Kerala government has decided to relax the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions in state on July 18-20 in view of Bakrid celebrations. Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops and jewellery shops till 8 PM, Kerala Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News Today: Kerala Imposes Complete Lockdown on THESE Dates | Check Details Here

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.