Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to reduce state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to impose additional restrictions from June 5. The stricter curbs will be imposed in the state till June 9. During these 5 days, only shops selling essential items, those selling raw materials for industrial establishments (including packaging) and shops selling construction materials will be permitted to function, said CM Vijayan in the COVID review meeting. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Stricter Restrictions After June 7 Need of Hour, Say Experts; Final Decision on June 5

“The government and quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, corporations and commissions will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength from June 10,” news agency ANI quoted Vijayan as saying. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Restrictions Withdrawn From 3 More Districts, Curbs to Continue in 11 Areas

Notably, the state positivity rate continues to remain high, it stands at 15.22 per cent. In the last 24 hours, it has recorded 18,853 fresh coronavirus infections and 153 fatalities. Among the districts, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,448, followed by Kollam with 2,272 and Palakkad 2,201. Also Read - Lockdown in Andhra Pradesh Extended Till June 10 | Check Details

“Out of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 17,521 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,143 are yet to be traced. Seventy nine health workers are also among the infected”, Health Minister Veena George said.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not