Kerala Lockdown News: In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, all the Banks in the state will remain closed on Saturdays, in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays, the Pinrayi Vijayan-led Kerala government said on Friday.

The development comes soon after Chief Minister Vijayan admitted that community transmission of the coronavirus has started in some of the areas of state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

"Poonthura and Pulluvilla have been identified as having community spread. Situation in a few other villages also is serious. Hence we have decided to demarcate these areas into three different zones, which would be under the control of top police and IAS officials. They will be declared containment zones and all have to remain indoors," he said, adding that shops selling essential items will remain open.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 791 new positive cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. 133 people, on the other hand, were cured of the disease. Thiruvananthapuram continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases with 240 cases being reported on today, followed by Ernakulam district and Kollam and Malappuram.