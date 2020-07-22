Kerala Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to impose curfew in Ernakulam’s Aluva region from Wednesday night. The curfew will also be imposed in Aluva Municipality and other 6 panchayats which fall under Aluva region. Also Read - Luck Shines on MP Labourer As He Finds 10.69-Carat Diamond Worth Over Rs 50 Lakh From a Mine in Panna

Issuing a notification, Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar said that during the curfew, the essential services will be allowed between 10 AM and 2 PM. Moreover, the chemist shops can operate 24 hours during this time.

"The curfew will be imposed in Aluva region from Wednesday midnight due to contain spread of COVID-19. Aluva Municipality and 6 panchayats fall under Aluva region. Essential services will be allowed between 10 AM and 2 PM. During this time, the chemist shops can operate 24 hours," Sunil Kumar said.

Chengamanadu, Keezhamadu, Kadungaloor, Alangadu, Choornikara and Edathala are some of the panchayats where Section 144 has already been imposed.

Thiruvananthapuram has reported 151 cases, while Kollam 85, Ernakulam reported 80 cases, Malappuram 61, Kannur 57, Palakkad 46, Alappuzha 46, Kasaragod 40, Pathanamthitta 40, Kozhikode 39, Kottayam 39, Thrissur 19 andWayand 17.

The development comes as the state on Tuesday recorded reported 720 fresh cases, taking the number of infected people to 13,994. Over 1,62,444 people are under observation in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district of the state, has 2,201 positive case so far, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 909. Alappuzha district has 617 cases, while Malappuram and Kollam 599 and 555 cases respectively.