Kerala Lockdown News: To contain the spread of coronavirus, a total lockdown will be implemented across the coastal districts of the state from July 18, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today. "We are moving to the next stage. There will be more restrictions in the capital district, which has a serious outbreak of the disease. A total lockdown will be implemented in the coastal areas from tomorrow", Vijayan told reporters on Friday.

He said that large number of cases in some places in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district is an indication of disease spread. "We can say there is community spread in these places. Govt is taking steps to coordinate all efforts to face this serious situation", he added.

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said that Poonthura and Pulluvilla have been identified as having community spread.

“Situation in a few other villages also is serious. Hence we have decided to demarcate these areas into three different zones, which would be under the control of top police and IAS officials. They will be declared containment zones and all have to remain indoors,” he stated.

Meanwhile, 791 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 11,066. Of the positive cases, 532 people have been infected through contact and there has been 133 recoveries today. The number of those presently under treatment is 6029.

Of the infected, 135 people had come from abroad and 98 from other states. “The source of infection of as many as 42 people is not yet known”, said Vijayan.

In the last 24 hours, 16,642 samples have been tested. As many as 1.78 lakh people are under observation, while 6124 are in various hospitals, including 1152 admitted today. Totally 2.75 lakh samples have been sent for testing and results of 7610 samples are awaited.