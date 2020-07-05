Kerala Lockdown Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Kerala government on Sunday imposed triple lockdown in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram for one week starting from Monday. Also Read - Grim Milestone: India Overtakes Russia as 3rd Worst COVID-hit Nation in World

The triple lockdown is a measure which is considered stricter than the curfew allowing only movement of police personnel.

Issuing the notice, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation said that all medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala CMO in a statement said that major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed. Secretariat will not function during the triple lockdown, it said.

The development comes as the state capital is witnessing increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that Thiruvananthapuram district is ‘sitting on an active volcano’ with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

He also said that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

The development comes as the state’s COVID-19 tally breached 5,000 mark on Saturday with 240 cases being reported, the highest single day surge ,with Thiruvananthapuram reporting 16 cases.

The number of cases in Thiruvananthapuram district has risen from 77 on June 25 to 109 at present, while 13,513 people are under observation.