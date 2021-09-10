Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday logged 25,010 new COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the death toll to 22,303, while the test positivity rate was 16.53 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in the urban and panchayat wards with critical spread of WIPR (Weekly Infection Population Ratio) above 8, the Kerala CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Kerala School Reopening: We Are Seriously Considering, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Addressing the mediapersons, he said by the end of this month, all people above the age of 18 in the state will get one dose of vaccine and as on date, 78 per cent people have been administered the first dose while 30 per cent have been given both doses. “Even though the numbers of Covid positive cases are high, there need be no reason to be worried. The need of the hour is each and every one should get vaccinated as the only way to fight Covid is by taking vaccine jabs,” Vijayan said. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Government's Travel Advisory Leaves Border Commuters Confused | Deets Here

Time to reopen educational institutions

“We are now in contact with experts and it is now time to see that we reopen educational institutions and a decision will be taken after detailed talks,” he added. Steps would be taken to see vaccination is done in colleges, he said. Also Read - Kerala Unlock Update: Government Mulls To Open Institutions For Final Year Students from October 4 | Details Here

Drop in number of hospitalisations

Vijayan also noted even though the Covid numbers were high, there was a sharp drop in the number of people reaching hospitals. “Covid deaths was also reported, but it was found out that many who died failed to take vaccination and those who took the vaccine jabs had two or more other ailments,” he said. The day saw 23,535 people turning negative taking the total active cases to 2,37,643, of which only 12.9 per cent are admitted in hospitals.

Only those with symptoms to undergo mandatory testing

Vijayan said from now on, only those who have not taken the vaccine dose and have symptoms should mandatorily take RT-PCR tests and antigen tests will be done only for emergency needs. All those youths who are positive and undergoing home quarantine should get their blood sugar tested, he advised.

