Kerala Lockdown News: Keeping mind the rising cases of coronavirus and the upcoming festive season of Onam and Muharram, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued fresh lockdown guidelines and restricted mass gatherings. In the fresh order, the state government said that no public observation of festivals or mass gatherings will be permitted in the state during Onam, Muharram, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chathurthi and Durga Pooja as they have the potential to become super spreaders of the COVID-19 infection.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials to Relax Restrictions For Shops, Markets During Weekend Shutdown

The move from the state government was taken in view of the Central government alert to all states about the possibility of mass gatherings during these festivals turning into super spreaders of COVID-19 leading to a spike in infections. Also Read - Delta Variant Hits Australia: Over 60% Population Under Lockdown as Covid Cases Shoot up

In the fresh order, Chief Secretary VP Joy said that from August 12 onwards, special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in the Panchayats or urban wards where the infection spread is critical and the Weekly Infection PopulationRatio (WIPR) is above 8. Also Read - India's Active COVID Cases Lowest In 140 Days, Daily Positivity Rate Drops to 2.16%

“Micro-containment and testing shall be intensified in areas where new cases are on the rise,” the order said. It also added that for Sabarimala pilgrimage and ‘darshan’ from August 15, a maximum of 15,000 devotees per day would be permitted and virtual queue registration will continue for crowd management.

The order further stated that those who are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or cannot take the vaccine due to drug allergy or other ailments, can move out of their houses for essential activities like purchase of food items, including grocery, milk, meat, fish etc., if there are no other persons in the household who have been vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR report.

Full list of guidelines here: