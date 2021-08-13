Kerala Lockdown News Today: Looking at the increasing number of cases in the state, the Kerala government on Friday revised the triple lockdown guidelines in the state. As per the new order, the state government said even a small area will be identified as micro containment zones according to the number of cases.Also Read - Domestic Flights Latest Update: Air Tickets To Become Costlier As Govt Raises Caps on Airfares By 9.83-12.82%

In the fresh order, the state government said that even a joint family with more than 10 members will be listed as a micro containment zone if the members test COVID positive. Also Read - Facebook Removes 300 Accounts Which Claimed Covid Vaccines Could Turn Humans Into Chimpanzees

More containment zones: Moreover, the state government directed the local bodies to declare an area as a containment zone if 5 out of 100 people test COVID positive. The state government said that the housing colonies, shopping malls, industrial units, markets, fish hubs and flats will be identified as micro containment zone. Also Read - 575 People Including 112 Children Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mizoram

The order from the state government said that if an area of 100 metres reports 5 COVID cases in a day, this area should be identified as a micro containment zone and restrictions should be imposed.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government said that any small area including streets and crowded areas will be placed under strict restrictions according to the number of cases.

Cinema halls won’t open now: In another development, the state government decided not to open the movie halls anytime soon. Giving further details, State Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian said it will not be possible to open the movie halls as the daily positivity rate touched 15 per cent, only the other day.

“So with the TPR continuing to remain high we will not be able to allow permission for movie halls to open. Let us wait for the TPR to fall below 8 per cent and once it does, we will decide then. We all know that the entire film industry here is struggling, but what can be done, we all have to be patient. Perhaps by December, we are expecting everything to be normal,” Cherian told IANS.

The Covid pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the Malayalam film industry and according to industry sources close to 100 films are ready for release with around Rs 800 crore investment stuck

It must be noted that there are 720 movie halls in the state and the owners are also in dire straits. Just when many were expecting the halls will open, the second wave began in Kerala, unlike the other states, there has been no respite.

Corona cases: On Wednesday, Kerala recorded 23,500 new cases, while the only saving grace was that the daily test positivity rate fell from 15.91 per cent to 14.49 per cent. A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were 1,75,957 active cases after 19,411 people turned negative.

For the first time in several days Malappuram, which recorded the maximum daily cases, on Wednesday lost its position to Thrissur district which saw 3,124 cases, while Malappuram was a close second with 3,109.