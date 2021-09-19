Kerala Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus cases in the state and the possible COVID third wave, the Kerala government on Saturday imposed stringent lockdown in areas that are witnessing surge in Covid cases. Issuing fresh guidelines, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state administration has decided to impose special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions in the urban and panchayat wards where the critical spread of weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Kerala to Reopen Schools From November 1. Details Here

As per the new guidelines, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will notify such areas every week and give adequate publicity regarding it through various mediums.

"Special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in the urban and panchayath wards with critical spread of WIPR above 10. DDMA will notify such areas on a weekly basis and give adequate publicity through websites and other media," the order read.

The state government further stated that the district collectors will notify micro-containment zones as per extant guidelines and enforce lockdown restrictions therein.

In the guidelines, the state government said that classes in colleges, including professional colleges, can restart from 4 October in compliance with all Covid safety protocols. Apart from this, the Kerala government has also allowed the reopening of schools from 1 November.

Corona cases: Kerala on Saturday recorded 19,352 infections, and 143 deaths, taking the total affected in the state to 44,88,840 and the toll to 23,439. The state had reported 23,260 cases on Friday. The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured, taking the total number to 42,83,963.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases – 2,626, followed by Thrissur with 2,329 and Kozhikode with 2,188. Active cases stood at 1,80,842, out of which 13.2 per cent are in hospitals, but did not give the Test Positivity Rate.