Kerala Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Kerala government on Saturday relaxed the lockdown guidelines and allowed the reopening of cinema halls and indoor auditoriums from October 25 with certain restrictions.

Issuing fresh guidelines, the Pinarayi Vijayan government said that the entry to the state will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. "The Cinema theatres and auditoriums will function with 50% seating capacity," CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Giving further details, the chief minister said more than 90% of the targeted population have been administered with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It must be noted that the state government had earlier announced new guidelines, restricting movement of those who have not taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the state at present allowed in-house dining for hotels, restaurants and bars, but with 50% seating capacity and the staff should be fully vaccinated.

Prior to this, the state government had issued draft guidelines for reopening of schools. As per the order, only two students were allowed to sit on a bench.

Full list of guidelines:

The in-house dining will be permitted in hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars with a maximum utilization of 50% seating capacity. Air conditioning in these places shall not be permitted and windows and doors shall be kept open. Indoor stadium and swimming pools can be opened. The restrictions for entry into the establishments stipulated as per clauses (ii) and (iii) shall not be made applicable to those who are below 18 years of age. The earlier order, which restricted movement of people who have not taken at least one dose of the vaccine, now stands withdrawn.

The development comes as the state on Saturday recorded 13,217 new COVID cases, 14,437 recoveries and 121 deaths.

On Friday, the state recorded 13,834 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking the infection count to 46,94,719 and the death toll to 25,182.

State Health Minister Veena George said there are 1,42,499 active COVID-19 cases of which only 11.5 per cent patients are admitted to hospitals.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday–1,823, followed by Ernakulam 1,812 and Thiruvananthapuram 1,464.

Of those found infected today, 74 reached the state from outside while 13,138 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 552 is yet to be traced and 70 health workers are also among the infected.