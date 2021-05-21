Thiruvananthapuram: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday extended the existing lockdown in the state till May 30. However, he said that the triple lockdown in three districts will come to an end on Saturday and another district will remain under triple lockdown till further order. Also Read - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Decides to Keep Charge of Minorities Welfare, Muslims 'Not Happy'

“The coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended till May 30. The triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active caseload have come down. Triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue,” the Kerala chief minister said in the order. Also Read - Kerala: CM Vijayan Inducts 21 New Ministers In His Cabinet. Full List And Their Portfolios Here

He also added that the state has recorded 29,673 new cases, 41,032 recoveries and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the total recoveries stand at 19,79,919, death toll at 6994. Active cases in the state are 3,06,346. A total of 1,33,558 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, he informed. Also Read - Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Kerala For 2nd Time

On May 15, the Kerala government had extended the full lockdown in the state from May 16 till May 23. The chief minister has also imposed a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram where the test positivity rate was high. On May 6, the Kerala government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 to 16.

Part of the restrictions, the border areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts were sealed to arrest the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the other 10 districts of the state.

Check the full list of restrictions:

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat and fish products will be allowed to remain open. Not more than 20 people will be allowed in marriage functions. Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only. Use of taxis and auto-rickshaws and cab services including Uber, Ola will be permitted only to procure essential commodities. All shops shall be closed by 7:30 PM. Banks, insurance and financial services from 10 AM to 1 PM only for the public with minimal staff up to 2 PM. Cable service, DTH, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets will be allowed to open. All educational, training, research, coaching institutions shall remain closed. All places of worship shall be closed for the public. All social /political/ sports/entertainment academic/ cultural/ religious gatherings will remain shut.

Kerala on Thursday reported 30,491 new COVID-19 cases and 128 more deaths, taking the caseload to 22,33, 904 and the toll to 6,852. Malappuram reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 3,969.Ernakulam and Kollam also reported over 3,000 cases.