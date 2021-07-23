Thiruvananthapuram: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Kerala government has imposed a full lockdown on the weekend that is July 24 and 25. The full lockdown in the state will start tomorrow. During this time, the state government has directed the health department officials to conduct mass Covid testing with a target of 3 lakh tests. However, the special focus will be on the districts where the seven-day test positivity rate (TPR) is above 10 per cent.Also Read - NEET 2021 BIG UPDATE: This Is What Central Government Said On Entrance Exams | Important Details Here

Apart from this, the state government has also asked district collectors to identify and demarcate micro-containment zones in all districts. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: 'Resume Local Trains For General Public or Else...', Raj Thackeray to CM Uddhav

Fresh guidelines: Also Read - Amid Surge in Cases, Gamma Coronavirus Variant Detected in Russia

Issuing fresh order, the state government said that the prevailing category-wise exemptions and restrictions will continue. No additional relaxations would be made. There would be a full lockdown on July 24 and July 25 with the same guidelines issued during the earlier phase of lockdowns on weekends. The present categorisation of Local Self-government Institution (LSGI) regions based on the seven-day average test positivity rate (TPR) shall continue. Exemptions and restrictions already applicable to the respective category areas will continue. The Health Department has also been directed to conduct a mass testing campaign on Friday. The number of daily tests shall also be enhanced immediately to the peak testing capacity for the effective containment of the pandemic. Giving further details, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the restrictions already in place would continue for another week as the average test positive rate was still above 10 per cent.

Corona cases: Kerala earlier this week recorded 17,481 fresh COVID-19 cases and 105 deaths, pushing the numbers to 32,05,197 and 15,617 respectively. The test positivity rate (TPR) remained close to 12 per cent for the second consecutive day with three districts of the State reporting more than 2,000 cases.

Some of the worst affected districts are Malappuram (2,318), Ernakulam (2,270), Kozhikode (2,151), Thrissur (1,983), Palakkad (1,394), Kollam (1,175), Thiruvananthapuram (1,166), Kottayam (996) and Alappuzha (969).

Of the new cases, 97 are health workers, 86 from outside the State and 16,600 infected through contact with its source not being clear in 698 cases.