Kerala Lockdown News Today: A day after imposing Sunday lockdown, the Kerala government on Saturday imposed night curfew and said it will come to effect from Monday. Issuing fresh order, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the night curfew will be imposed daily from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The chief minister on Saturday said his state has tested 1,67,497 samples, and out of which 31,265 samples tested positive for COVID and 153 deaths reported in the state.

Because of the sudden surge in COVID cases, the state government had on Friday imposed Sunday lockdown in the state. Earlier, an exemption was given for the same in the last two weeks.

Notably, Kerala has been clocking more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases in the past few days with the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) has also crossed an alarming 19 per cent.

As the cases started rising, the Opposition and public health experts have attacked the state government’s alleged “carelessness” and “unwise” decisions for the spike.

On Thursday and also on Friday, the Central government had written letters to the Kerala government, asking to contain the alarming graph of the virus in the southern state. The home secretary reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the southern state and gave a number of suggestions.

Kerala on Friday recorded 32,801 new Covid cases after 1,70,703 samples was tested, taking the test positivity rate to 19.22 per cent.

Malappuram saw 4,032 new cases, followed by Thrissur with 3,953. In a related development, around 100 new Covid cases were reported from among the employees of the Kerala Assembly Secretariat and there was a demand that the regular assembly committee meetings should be postponed.