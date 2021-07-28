Kozhikode: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the state government on Wednesday imposed Triple Lockdown for the next one week in 31 local bodies in Kozhikode district, including two of the seven municipalities and 29 of the 70 grama panchayats, to contain COVID-19. The move has been taken as the test positivity rate (TPR) is above 15% in these places, and these areas have been included in the ‘D’ category.Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Update: Govt Announces Re-Opening of Medical Colleges And Other Institutions of Teaching

The areas where the triple lockdown will be in force include Koyilandy and Koduvally municipalities, and Changaroth, Chathamangalam, Chekkiad, Chemanchery, Eramala, Kayanna, Kadalundy, Keezhariyur, Koothali, Kunnamangalam, Madavoor, Mavoor, Meppayyur, Moodadi, Nanminda, Olavanna, Omassery, Perumanna, Peruvayal, Thamarassery, Thalakkulathur, Thiruvambady, Thiruvallur, Ulliyeri, Unnikulam, Vanimel, Balussery, Kodancheri and Naduvannur gram panchayats.

As per a report by the Hindu, some improvement has been noticed in COVID cases in comparison with the last week when 37 local bodies, including five municipalities and 32 grama panchayats, had been under triple lockdown.

The district administration stated that the Kozhikode Corporation, five municipalities, and 28 gram panchayats are in the ‘C’ category where a lockdown will be in force as the TPR is between 10% and 15% in these places. These municipalities include Mukkom, Vadakara, Payyoli, Ramanattukara, and Feroke. The grama panchayats are Atholi, Azhiyoor, Chelannur, Chengottukavu, Cheruvannur, Chorod, Kakkodi, Kattippara, Kavilumpara, Kizhakkoth, Kodiyathur, Koodaranhi, Kunnummal, Kuttiyadi, Nochad, Onchiyam, Karassery, Thurayoor, Thikkodi, Valayam, Velam, Narikkuni, Perambra, Kottur, Kuruvattur, Maniyoor, Nadapuram, and Villiappalli.

Partial Lockdown: On the other hand, a partial lockdown has also been imposed in Ayancheri, Arikkulam, Chakkittapara, Edacheri, Kakkur, Koorachund, Kayakkodi, Maruthonkara, Narippatta, Panangad, Purameri, Puthuppadi, and Thuneri as the TPR is between 5% and 10% in these places.

Full lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays: It must be noted that none of the local bodies are in the ‘A’ category, where TPR is below 5%. Complete lockdown will be in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

Corona cases: Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths. As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 are health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases.