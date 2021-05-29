Thiruvananthapuram: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till June 9. Giving further announcement, the chief minister said that the triple lockdown in Malappuram district has been withdrawn. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, 29 Lakh Students to Pass Without Exam

The development comes as the state has reported only 23,513 new Covid-19 cases, 28,100 recoveries, and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the active cases stand at 2,33,034, while the death toll at 8,456. He also added that a total of 1,41,759 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Producer Ryan Stephan Dies Due To Covid-19 Related Complications

On May 22, the chief minister had said that the triple lockdown will continue in Malappuram district as the test positivity rate was higher. He had also said that the restrictions in the area would be tightened and warned of “strict action” against the violators. Also Read - Delhi Unlock Process Should Extend to 3-4 Weeks, Traders’ Organisation Urges Kejriwal Govt

Triple lockdown in Malappuram district has been withdrawn. The statewide lockdown has been extended till 9th June: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/GxjSTkUEK6 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

“The triple lockdown will continue in Malappuram district. Restrictions will be tightened as the test positivity rate is high. We will conduct tests among 75,000 people. More police force will be deployed, directed them to take strict action against violators,” news agency ANI had quoted Vijayan as saying.

On May 21, the chief minister had extended the lockdown in the state till May 30. However, he had withdrawn the triple lockdown in three districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur. In the beginning, the triple lockdown was imposed in all four districts, as per the state government order on May 14.