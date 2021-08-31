Thiruvananthapuram: As the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large, the rising coronavirus cases in Kerala and test positivity rate (TPR) of 19 per cent are the cause of concerns. Union Health Ministry said that the sourthern state alone accounts for about 70 per cent of the country’s active coronavirus caseload. Of the total 3,76,324 active cases in India, more than 2.12 lakh are from Kerala.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: BMC Issues Fresh Guidelines, Deploys Cops at Entrance of Sealed Buildings to Contain COVID Spread

Expressing concern over this, a government official reportedly asserted that lockdown can only help the state in bringing down the rising cases and TPR. “Three days ago the TPR was 15 per cent, now it is 19 per cent. The cases are only increasing now. If the government reimposes the lockdown Kerala, the situation will improve within 15 days”, India Today quoted the official as saying. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening: Classes From 6 to 8 to Start From Sept 6 | State Issues Guidelines

Echoing similar sentiments, Professor Rijo John, Health Economist told the portal that Kerala must take stock of the health system preparedness for an inevitable surge expected in the coming days. “If it feels that there is a situation of saturating the health infrastructure soon, then it must consider a full lockdown for a very short time”, John told India Today. Also Read - Kerala Reports 29,836 New Coronavirus Cases, 75 Deaths; District Thrissur Records Highest

Nearly 2,00,000 Cases Reported in a Week

The coastal state has logged more than 2,00,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths in a week. State Health Minister Veena George said that a revised Covid-19 testing strategy is being introduced in the state in the wake of 71 per cent out of total population eligible to be vaccinated taking at least first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus. “Guidelines have also been issued based on the vaccination status in the districts. More people will be screened to know the exact extent of the spread of the disease in the community. The COVID spread will be assessed in all the districts based on sentinel and random samples. All the districts would take random samples to find out any new clusters of COVID outbreaks,” she said.

Night curfew, Sunday Lockdown Imposed Again

Earlier last week, the Kerala government imposed night curfew that came into effect from August 30. Issuing fresh order, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the night curfew will be imposed daily from 10 PM to 6 AM. Prior to this, the Vijayan government had imposed Sunday lockdown in the state.