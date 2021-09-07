Kochi: In the COVID-19 review meeting held today, it has been decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown, says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.Also Read - BREAKING: Uttar Pradesh Govt Revises Night Curfew Timings | Check Latest Guidelines Here

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 25,772 fresh COVID cases, 27,320 recoveries, and 189 deaths today. Also Read - Kerala Govt Issues Nipah Management Plan; State Health Department on High Alert

Active cases: 2,37,045

Total recoveries: 39,93,877

Death toll: 21,820 Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: No RT-PCR Test Required for Fully Vaccinated People, Announces Air India