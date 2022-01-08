Kerala Lockdown News Today: Even though the coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday refuted all media speculations and said complete lockdown will not be imposed in the state at the moment. Giving details, she said that a complete lockdown will affect normal life in the state and urged the people to remain cautious.Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew Relaxed On Sunday For Guru Gobind Singh Birth Anniversary, Devotees Can Visit Gurudwaras

"The economic activities in our state and that of our people cannot be hampered now. We should work together to avoid a complete shutdown in the state. As of now we are not planning any lockdown," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, she added that the quarantine protocol for those coming from abroad was decided based on the directions issued by the Union government.

The statement from the health minister comes the state on Saturday recorded 5,944 new COVID-19 cases and 242 virus-related fatalities, taking the total affected people in the state to 52,70,179 and the death toll to 49,547.

As per the updates from the state government, of the total deaths, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 209 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday with 1,219, followed by Ernakulam with 1,214 and Kozhikode with 580 cases.