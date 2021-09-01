Kerala Lockdown News Today: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in Kerala, the Central government on strict lockdown and containment measures must be taken in the state to prevent the pandemic from spreading further. Various media reports citing top government sources in the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the corona cases in Kerala are expected to come down by mid-September if strict containment and lockdown measures are followed.Also Read - Assam Eases COVID-19 Curbs: Now Night Curfew from 9 PM, Offices, Restaurants and Commercial Places Can Remain Open Till 8 pm; CHECK Full Guidelines

The government sources s also added that there is no other way but to lockdown areas where infection rate is high. The sources also stated that the state needs a strategic and smart containment, including a night curfew only in view of festivities to break the chain of transmission like it happened in Delhi. Also Read - Can This Brazilian Viper Snake be The Biggest Help in Combating COVID-19? All we Know so Far!

Speaking to various media portals, the sources added that the infection spread has been high for over a month and if strict lockdown is implemented now, in two weeks from now, by mid of September, Kerala will see start to see decline in number of cases. Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: Only RTPCR Testing in THESE 6 Districts. Check Details

It must be noted that Kerala has reported an average of 13,500 cases per day in July and almost 19,500 daily cases in August. The state remains one of the top contributors in terms of daily cases and is accounting for more than half of the active Covid cases in the country at present.

After reviewing the COVID situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George blamed the violation of home quarantine directives for the worsening situation and cautioned people against the increased indoor transmission of coronavirus at homes.

On August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited Kerala and had announced a special package of Rs 267.35 crore for the southern state to strengthen its health infrastructure.