Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will impose complete lockdown on weekends i.e. Saturday (July 17) and Sunday (July 18) as the Coronavirus situation is yet to improve in the state. Kerala reported a fresh spike of 14,539 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday while the test positivity rate stood at 10.46 percent.Also Read - Zika Virus in Karnataka News: After High Alert in Kerala, Karnataka Issues Guidelines to Contain Spread of Disease | Check Full Guidelines

“There will be complete lockdown on 17th and 18th July with the same guidelines as issued for 12 and 13 June,” the order read. The government further said that the present categorisation of the local self-government institutions (LSGIs) based on a seven-day average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) will continue.

The LSG bodies were recently reclassified on the basis of the average TPR for the last seven days.

Accordingly, there are 165 local bodies in the A category (TPR less than 6 percent), 473 in the B category (6 -12per cent TPR), 316 in the C category (12-18 per cent TPR) and 80 in the D category (TPR more than 18 per cent).

Check out the classification below:

In category ‘A’ (TPR rate up to 5 per cent), all types of shops and business establishments will remain open on all days except during weekend lockdown.

In ‘B’ category with TPR rate up to 10 per cent, the shops which sell essential items will remain open on all days, while other non-essential item shops would function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday till 8 pm.

In ‘C’ category with TPR rate up to 15 per cent, the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open on all days while other shops are allowed to open only on Friday.

In ‘D’ category (TPR rate above 15 per cent), only shops which sell essential provisions are allowed to open.

Shops in category ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ LSGIs can function till 8 pm and banks can stay open for public for five days in a week. July 17 will be a holiday for banks and other financial institutions.

Kerala COVID-19 Cases

Kerala logged 14,539 fresh COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total infection count to 30,87,673 and the toll to 14,810. Malappuram reported the highest number of cases–2,115, followed by Ernakulam with 1,624and Kollam, 1,404. Out of those found infected on Tuesday, 67 reached the state from outside while 13,582 contracted the disease from their contacts.