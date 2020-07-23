Kerala Lockdown news: As Coronavirus cases continue to spike in Kerala, reports have it that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan may consider reimposing a total lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the virus. “We had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. We are aware of such viewpoints (complete lockdown). Although it has not been decided yet, I think we will have to consider it,” various reports quoted CM Vijayan as saying at a press briefing. Also Read - Delhi Engineer Fakes His Own Kidnapping In a Bid to Commit Suicide After He Fails to Get Into IIM

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 226 cases were from Thiruvananthapuram alone. The total number of active cases now stands at 8,818. Out of the 226 new cases in Thiruvananthapuram, 190 people contracted the virus through local transmission. Also Read - Sonu Sood Launches App to Provide Jobs to Migrant Workers, Over 500 Companies Across Various Sectors Get Listed

Pinarayi Vijayan had also clarified that the state’s discharge policy regarding COVID-19 patients is different from the existing policies at the national level and in other states. Also Read - Kerala University UG Admission 2020: Application Form Available at admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in | Apply Now

During a press conference, the Chief Minister had said, “As per the national policy, a patient is discharged after 10 days of admission if there are no minor symptoms. Most states follow this method. Initially in Kerala, a patient was discharged only after two consecutive negative test results.” He added that tests have been made mandatory in asymptomatic cases as well in the updated guidelines by the Department of Health, which were published a day before yesterday.

“Kerala has always followed a policy of discharging patients only after they test negative. The policy is to ensure the safety of the community and to prevent the further spread of the disease. In the third phase of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the numbers have been increasing rapidly and today it has cross 1,000,” the Chief Minister asserted.