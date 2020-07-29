New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier dismissed the possibility of a complete lockdown in the state, but the present lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram will continue, a new order has said. Several relaxations, however, have been announced. Kerala reported community transmission of COVID-19 in the coastal areas. Those restrictions will also be in place. There are around 18 Coastal Critical Containment Zones and 16 Containment zones – where only essential services shall be allowed. Also Read - Thiruvananthapuram Lockdown News: Kerala Chief Secretary-Led Committee to Submit Report on Relaxations

Relaxations allowed from today in Thiruvananthapuram:

1. All Centre and state government offices are permitted to function with a maximum one-third of the staff strength. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: 'Total Shutdown' in State Likely? Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Mulling Over The Decision Amid Spike in COVID Cases

2. Private companies may operate with the maximum presence of 25 % of the staff

3. Home delivery permitted in non-containment zones.

4. Public transport in non-containment zones allowed with 50% capacity.

5. Shops will open from 7 AM to 7 PM. Time slot from 4 PM to 6 PM will be dedicated only to senior citizens.

6. Malls, salons, spas will remain closed.

7. Public exams stand suspended in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area, while Cinema Halls, gyms, pools, auditoriums, bars shall remain closed. No large gatherings will be allowed.

Kerala reported its highest single-day spike of 1,167 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities on Tuesday.

Thirty-three health workers were among the infected and the active cases stood at 10,091 while 679 people were discharged on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Thiruvananthapuram with 227 cases on Tuesday topped the districts in the fresh infections, followed by Kottayam 118, Malappuram 112 and Thrissur 109.