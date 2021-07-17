Thiruvananthapuram: Shops in areas under triple lockdown will be allowed to open on Monday, in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid). A maximum of 40 persons will be allowed in worship places during the festival. At least one dose of Covid vaccination is compulsory to visit a place of worship though, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.Also Read - Kerala Unlock: Sabarimala Shrine Reopens, 5000 Devotees To Be Allowed Daily

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala government announced that it will relax lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19, and 20 on the occasion of Bakrid. Apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops and jewellery shops till 8 pm, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said.

