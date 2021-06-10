Thiruvananthapuram: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday revised lockdown guidelines in the state and imposed additional enhanced stringent restrictions on June 12 and 13. Issuing guidelines in this regard, the state government said take away parcels will not be allowed from hotels but the home delivery of food is permitted. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Tamil Nadu Likely to be Extended by Another Week, Stalin to Take Decision Soon

“Additional enhanced stringent restrictions are imposed on 12th and 13 June. On these dates, take away parcels not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. However, the construction activities following strict social distancing norms are permitted,” the Kerala government said. Also Read - Karnataka: Lockdown To Continue In 11 Districts, Restrictions Relaxed Till 2 PM In Bengaluru From June 14

Taking another preventive measure, the state government earlier in the day said that all popular holiday destinations in Kerala will be declared as complete “vaccinated zones” as the state government is mulling to provide COVID-19 jab to everyone in the tourism sector, which had suffered massive loss due to the pandemic.

The government has already started providing vaccines to those working in the industry after including them in the prioritised list considering them as front line COVID fighters, Tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas told the state Assembly.

“We are mulling to make famous tourist destinations in the state 100 per cent vaccinated zones by July 15 with the support of the health department,” he said during the question hour.

Kerala on Thursday logged 14,424 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths, taking the caseload to 26,58,565 and the toll to 10,631. A total of 17,994 people recuperated from the disease today, pushing the tally of those cured in the state to 25,42,242.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases–2,030, followed by Kollam with 1,605 and Malappuram (1,597).