Thiruvananthapuram: In view of the rising Covid cases in Kerala, a complete lockdown will be observed in the state on July 31 and August 1 (Saturday & Sunday). This came a day after the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed 20,000 for the second successive day on Wednesday.Also Read - Kerala Imposes Triple Lockdown in 31 Municipalities in Kozhikode District For Next 1 Week | Details Here

The Centre is planning to send a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control to the state to help in the Covid-19 mangament. “Govt is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management,” said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

According to an India Today report, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala, in view of the pandemic situation in the state. Bhushan, in the letter, had asserted that Kerala needs to “do more” in terms of containment.

