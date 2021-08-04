Kochi: Despite a high number of daily positive cases, Kerala has decided to lift weekend lockdown, just a day after the southern state had reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149. Stating that the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic was decreasing in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George Wednesday said that the state is ending weekend lockdown, and now on shops in the state can remain open six days a week from 7 am to 9 pm.Also Read - Wuhan And Several Cities Begin Mass Testing, Impose Lockdowns Amidst COVID-19 Resurgence

Speaking at the state assembly, George said that Kerala wouldn't have a lockdown on August 15 and August 22, considering Independence Day celebrations and Onam Day rushes. Furthermore, George added that only 20 people will be allowed for marriage and funerals.

Earlier in the day, the health minister said in the Assembly that there was a general recommendation to the state that there should be an additional parameter to the TPR (test positivity rate) classification. "We need to categories areas based on cases per 1,000 of the population," she said.

COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala: Health Minister George

During the Question Hour session in the Assembly, health minister Geroge stated that the number of patients seeking treatment at hospitals and those needing ICU support has dwindled. “The hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy have decreased in the state now-a-days. That means the severity of the disease is decreasing,” George pointed out.

The Health Minister also said the department is now assessing the impact of ‘break-through infection’ and ‘reinfection’ among people.

“We are examining whether people are experiencing vaccine breakthrough infection ( a COVID case that occurs in someone who is fully vaccinated) and reinfection ( a person, who was infected and recovered, is infected again),” she said.

As per a recent survey conducted by the Health Department, the reinfection rate has decreased remarkably.

However, vaccine breakthrough infection is happening in the state, she said, quoting the survey.

Rejecting opposition criticism, George told the House that if a person died of COVID-19, it would be recorded as such.

The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said, adding that no comparison had been made so far between the pandemic death figures of the Health and Local Self Government Departments.

The southern state, on Tuesday, reported 23,676 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 34,49,149, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 17,103 after 148 more deaths.