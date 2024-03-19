Home

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Polling Date To Be Changed? Congress Makes Request To Election Commission

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Polling Date

New Delhi: Politically, it is the most important time for India, as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner; these once-in-five-year-election will decide the Central Government for the next five years. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the polling dates and date of vote counting for the general public and days after the announcement, Kerala Congress President, MM Hassan has made a request to the Election Commission of India, to change the polling date for the Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024. What does the Kerala Congress President have to say, why is there a request to change the polling date for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2024 and what is the proposed new date, read to know in detail…

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Date To Change?

As mentioned earlier, the Kerala Congress president has urged the Election Commission of India to change the polling date for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2024. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) acting president, MM Hassan, on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the polling in the southern state, which is scheduled to take place on March 26, as it coincides with a Friday.

MM Hassan Gives This Reason For Changing Polling Date In Kerala

“Considering the inconvenience to a certain section of the people regarding the election day, which is Friday, we have urged the Election Commission to change the date. In Kerala, Friday and Sunday will be inconvenient to various sections of the community. So we urge to change this 26th day to another date,” MM Hassan said. “I have sent an email to the Central Election Commission and the UDF chairman. The opposition leader has also sent mail to the election commissioner for the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the Lok Sabha is nearing, one of the most high-profile constituencies in this Lok Sabha election is Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Three-time MP from the constituency Shashi Tharoor of the Congress is up against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP and a strong left candidate in Pannyan Raveendran a former MP. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Nemom, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Vattiyoorkav, and Kazhakkoottam. Being the state with the highest literacy rate in the country, Kerala holds 20 Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases and the voting will begin from April 19, 2024 and will continue till June 1, 2024. The first phase will begin on April 19, the second phase is from April 26, the third phase is from May 7, phase four will be from May 13, fifth phase from May 20, phase six will be from May 25 and the last and seventh phase will be conducted from June 1.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)