Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today 08-10-23 LIVE Updates: Akshaya AK-620 Sunday Lucky Draw Result(Soon); Check Winners List

Kerala State Lottery Sunday results will be released today October 8, 2023, after 2:55 PM. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala State Lottery Sunday results will be released today October 8, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-620 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The lottery is conducted in 13 states such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The Kerala lottery result for the Akshaya AK-620 lottery ticket draw on October 8, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize breakdown for today’s Kerala Lottery Result is as follows:

1st Prize: ₹70,00,000/-

Consolation Prize: ₹8,000/-

2nd Prize: ₹5,00,000/-

3rd Prize: ₹1,00,000/-

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

6th Prize: ₹1000/-

7th Prize: ₹500/-

8th Prize: ₹100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result 2023.

