Kerala Lottery Result: THIS Lottery Agent From Atholi Wins 1 Cr From Unsold Ticket Kept In His Shop

Fortune favoured NK Gangadharan, who runs a lottery shop, when he won a jackpot of Rs 1 crore when an unsold lottery ticket remained in his shop.

Thiruvananthapuram: A lottery agent from Atholi in Kozhikode has become a crorepati overnight after an unsold ticket in his agency won the first prize of the Kerala government’s Fifty Fifty lottery. Fortune favoured NK Gangadharan, who runs a lottery shop, when he won a jackpot of Rs 1 crore when an unsold lottery ticket remained in his shop.

Gangadharan found out that he had won the lottery yesterday evening. However, it was past bank hours and he decided against revealing the information as he was afraid the ticket would not be safe, a report in onmanorama.com said.

Gangadharan’s Devika Store is situated near the Atholi grama panchayat office.

Gangadharan was a bus conductor for 33 years. He has been running a stationery shop and lottery business in Atholi for the past four years. This is the first time in four years that the store has won the prize.

According to report in the publication, six others who bought tickets from his agency won a prize of Rs 5,000 each.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as “bumpers” during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government’s objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

