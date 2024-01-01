Top Recommended Stories

live

Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Win Win W.750 Lottery Result- Ticket Number, Agent Name, More Details Here

Kerala Lottery Results 01-01-2023 (DECLARED) - Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W.750 ticket number will be declared today, January 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Published: January 1, 2024 10:42 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Win Win W.750 Lottery Result- Ticket Number, Agent Name, More Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 01-01-2024 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2024 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W.750 ticket number will be declared today, January 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Monday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Win Win W.750 Lottery Result draw on January 01, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

Trending Now

  1. 1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [75 Lakhs]
  2. Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-
  3. 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
  4. 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]
  5. 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
  6. 5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
  7. 6th Prize Rs.1,000/-
  8. 8th Prize Rs.500/-
  9. 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. 

Live Updates

  • Jan 1, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Win Win W.750 Lottery Result

    How to check Kerala Lottery Results Online

    Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

    Step 1: View the official result of Kerala Lotteries

    Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

    Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

    Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

    Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

    Step 6: Now check the results carefully.


  • Jan 1, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Win Win W.750 Lottery Result- Ticket Number, Agent Name, More Details Here

    Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W.750 ticket number will be declared today, January 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.