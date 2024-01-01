live

Kerala Lottery Results Today 01-01-2024 (Soon) LIVE: Check Here Winner List Win Win W.750 Lottery Result- Ticket Number, Agent Name, More Details Here

Kerala Lottery Results 01-01-2023 (DECLARED) - Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W.750 ticket number will be declared today, January 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 01-01-2024 (കേരള സംസ്ഥാന ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം 2024 ഡിസംബർ 23): Kerala Lottery results for Win Win W.750 ticket number will be declared today, January 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Monday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Win Win W.750 Lottery Result draw on January 01, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- [75 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs] 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize Rs.1,000/- 8th Prize Rs.500/- 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

