Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-02-2024(Soon) LIVE: Kerala Karunya Plus KN.507 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-02-2024 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN.507 ticket number will be declared today, February 01, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Thursday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala Karunya Plus KN.507 Result Lottery Result draw on February 01, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

6th Prize Rs.5,00/-

7th Prize Rs.100/-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

