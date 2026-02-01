  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 01-02-2026(declared): Samrudhi SM-40 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-02-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM 40 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, February 01, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published: February 1, 2026 2:22 PM IST
kerala lottery
Kerala Lottery result today 30-05-2025(Shortly): Suvarna Keralam SK-5 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-02-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM 40 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, February 01, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Samrudhi SM 40 Lottery Result draw on February 02, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2026 5:24 PM IST

    For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

    0042 0614 2152 2206 2410 2680 3578 3685 3710 4841 5191 5706 5813 6114 7017 7575 7827 8286 9090

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

    1296 1766 3813 6540 8262 9487

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

    0453 0815 0834 1134 1467 2013 2933 4556 4738 5738 6180 6202 6295 6494 6991 7407 8171 8193 8215 8563 8828 8856 9044 9456 9496

    7th Prize Rs.500/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

    0050 0279 0398 0644 0785 0839 0931 0951 1236 1448 1527 1655 1739 1944 2214 2296 2323 2364 2394 2479 2673 2815 3021 3138 3206 3253 3286 3420 3566 3789 4087 4100 4313 4521 4633 4983 5064 5409 5433 5466 5515 5555 5597 5798 5941 6347 6573 6935 7078 7240 7323 7380 7463 7519 7646 7684 7742 7847 7944 8000 8161 8497 8534 8649 8786 8861 8935 9222 9342 9375 9380 9413 9466 9740 9824 9879

    8th Prize Rs.200/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

    0024 0252 0677 0895 0919 0977 1193 1379 1464 1496 1549 1671 1868 1895 2042 2162 2190 2501 2536 2581 2670 2712 2817 2858 3422 3523 3562 3608 3702 3771 3966 4150 4385 4422 4497 4550 4610 4709 5011 5043 5240 5274 5317 5428 5521 5529 5745 5833 5873 5931 6059 6252 6331 6419 6582 6627 6780 6945 6996 7101 7138 7195 7238 7333 7335 7444 7492 7606 7665 7725 7928 7990 8064 8080 8220 8294 8308 8312 8330 8510 8519 8574 8597 8734 9077 9089 9291 9305 9479 9511 9857 9859

    9th Prize Rs.100/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

    0010 0126 0247 0253 0259 0271 0276 0555 0575 0627 0684 0693 0804 0829 0856 0878 0880 0965 1027 1078 1178 1320 1371 1422 1439 1495 1522 1563 1614 1713 1745 1793 1794 1796 1803 1808 1815 1838 1854 1869 1951 2040 2114 2273 2303 2518 2621 2622 2895 2917 3082 3093 3353 3376 3399 3415 3470 3553 3678 3708 3720 3853 3982 4043 4119 4160 4237 4254 4267 4276 4289 4315 4369 4416 4452 4501 4823 4826 4858 4880 4967 5063 5131 5144 5304 5388 5400 5782 5903 5920 6042 6080 6124 6333 6388 6500 6514 6647 6661 6808 6818 6869 6894 6953 7004 7044 7178 7187 7382 7411 7527 7620 7642 7666 7721 7773 7795 7817 7819 7868 7904 7992 8117 8153 8227 8446 8451 8620 8738 8793 8862 8919 8939 8988 9158 9233 9318 9341 9362 9426 9533 9542 9567 9630 9649 9690 9717 9732 9851 9962

  • Feb 1, 2026 5:24 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

    (Remaining all series)

    MN 390890

    MO 390890

    MP 390890

    MR 390890

    MS 390890

    MT 390890

    MU 390890

    MV 390890

    MW 390890

    MX 390890

    MZ 390890

    2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    MT 135383 (NEYYATTINKARA)

    Agent Name: RASHEEDHA K

    Agency No.: T 10800

    3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    MW 319761 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

    Agent Name: P N SATHEESH

    Agency No.: R 4510

  • Feb 1, 2026 5:23 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

    (Common to all series)

    MY 390890 (MALAPPURAM)

    Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI

    Agency No.: M 2018

