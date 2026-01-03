  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 03-01-2026(declared): Karunya KR-737 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR-737 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 03, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published date india.com Published: January 3, 2026 11:41 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Kerala Lottery Result Today 03-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR-737 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 03, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Karunya KR-737 Lottery Result draw on January 03, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:54 PM IST

    9th Prize ₹100/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

    5929 9930 5518 4758 0357 6252 5102 6473 0943 2506 9686 9535 7925 0287 5960 5541 1150 4857 2764 5907 3400 7039 1564 4205 3376 6041 8691 1179 4535 2510 4929 6297 3528 2953 9717 2014 2812 2573 3309 9508 1457 1396 9069 2860 8789 7126 9760 8169 8272 2535 8658 7178 6983 2266

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:50 PM IST

    8th Prize ₹200/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)Bumper Lottery tickets
    0001 0136 0348 0617 0742 0877 1055 1118 1306 1321 1360 1456 1605 1617 1635 1716 1884 2117 2168 2246 2345 2378 2479 2509 2523 2711 2771 2910 3010 3242 3365 3546 3630 3669 3763 3861 3894 3983 4110 4282 4320 4468 4485 4520 4826 4869 4996 5068 5127 5213 5377 5523 5684 5942 6106 6155 6267 6300 6360 6541 6571 6692 6752 6787 6817 6904 7119 7276 7325 7341 7464 7702 7743 7771 7821 8024 8040 8209 8594 8655 8776 8814 8825 8898 9094 9177 9436 9511 9827 9847 9922 9976

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:50 PM IST

    4th Prize: ₹5,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)
    0649 1571 1728 2731 4181 4203 4332 4388 5728 6278 6401 6940 6991 7814 7929 8022 8858 8943 9408

    5th Prize: ₹2,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)
    0212 1023 4186 7396 8891 9490

    6th Prize ₹1,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)
    0215 0620 1706 1757 2529 3563 3810 3888 4009 4290 4423 4722 4880 5026 5303 6506 6510 7021 8045 8540 8601 8657 9228 9520 9747

    7th Prize ₹500/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)
    0072 0074 0109 0319 0542 0561 0589 0698 0709 0852 0923 1014 1523 1595 1928 1982 2097 2109 2351 2546 2618 2736 2846 2862 2870 2884 3015 3089 3105 3138 3308 3355 3660 3762 3766 3853 4135 4179 4237 4256 4281 4521 4545 4650 4729 5382 5426 5626 5666 5792 5970 6006 6169 6264 6497 6851 7249 7258 7356 7603 7626 7688 7883 7910 7922 8058 8120 8135 8213 8535 8731 9417 9424 9599 9609 9804

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:50 PM IST

    3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
    (Common to all series)
    KX 967220 (CHERTHALA)
    Agent Name: SAFEERA P V
    Agency No.: A 4025

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:48 PM IST

    2nd Prize ₹25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]Lottery prize structures
    (Common to all series)
    KY 576120 (ERNAKULAM)
    Agent Name: MARYA DAS JOSEPH
    Agency No.: E 9870

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:48 PM IST

    Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-
    (Remaining all series)
    KN 294167
    KP 294167
    KR 294167
    KS 294167
    KT 294167
    KU 294167
    KV 294167
    KW 294167
    KX 294167
    KY 294167
    KZ 294167

  • Jan 3, 2026 3:47 PM IST

    1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
    (Common to all series)
    KO 294167 (ADIAMLY)
    Agent Name: BINDHU DINESH
    Agency No.: Y 3327

