  • Home
  • News
  • Kerala Lottery result today 04-01-2026(declared): Samrudhi SM-36 ticket number winner list, agent name
live

Kerala Lottery result today 04-01-2026(declared): Samrudhi SM-36 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM-36 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 04, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published date india.com Published: January 4, 2026 11:46 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
kerala lottery
Kerala Lottery result today 30-05-2025(Shortly): Suvarna Keralam SK-5 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM-36 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 04, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Samrudhi SM-36 Lottery Result draw on January 04, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 4, 2026 4:38 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

    (Common to all series)

    MO 527820 (VAIKKOM)

    Agent Name: ANCY ANTONY

    Agency No.: K 9344

    Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

    (Remaining all series)

    MN 527820

    MP 527820

    MR 527820

    MS 527820

    MT 527820

    MU 527820

    MV 527820

    MW 527820

    MX 527820

    MY 527820

    MZ 527820

    2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    MU 723450 (IRINJALAKKUDA )

    Agent Name: M JAISON

    Agency No.: R 2013

    3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    MV 685670 (MANANTHAVADY)

    Agent Name: JOJY MON V J

    Agency No.: W 1877

    For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

    0271 0620 1333 1748 2753 3153 3364 4213 4564 5131 5168 5493 6097 6990 7905 8825 9202 9292 9293

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

    0061 2704 3300 3407 5454 5792

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

    0302 0345 0436 0696 1030 2006 2067 2417 2854 3453 3685 4171 4581 6128 6406 6684 6707 6819 7068 7374 7409 8033 8357 8528 9522

    7th Prize Rs.500/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

    0190 0243 0514 0739 1022 1299 1349 1367 1386 1507 1526 1627 1868 1980 2106 2327 2385 2615 2706 2932 2934 2997 3085 3561 3741 3808 3897 3904 3906 4105 4114 4893 4983 5003 5022 5095 5400 5415 6036 6190 6422 6458 6474 6527 6540 6626 6718 6728 6732 6887 6902 6922 6962 7167 7272 7496 7593 7653 7697 8030 8105 8295 8371 8413 8484 8523 8609 8618 8682 8855 9005 9163 9312 9429 9705 9896

    8th Prize Rs.200/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

    0041 0282 0322 0383 0576 0661 1041 1111 1153 1227 1304 1684 2100 2122 2162 2449 2482 2567 2665 2864 3013 3134 3320 3365 3392 3421 3452 3509 3805 4221 4265 4359 4425 4445 4748 4916 5162 5164 5169 5217 5344 5421 5442 5472 5546 5655 5785 5927 5973 6614 6719 6761 6804 6841 6896 6945 7024 7049 7073 7084 7139 7213 7263 7398 7443 7469 7724 7800 7867 7889 8285 8300 8335 8344 8362 8377 8385 8388 8745 8921 8953 8963 9088 9121 9199 9257 9306 9528 9542 9616 9637 9906

    9th Prize Rs.100/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

    0054 0198 0268 0448 0452 0455 0540 0554 0819 0925 0974 1028 1208 1251 1389 1409 1420 1447 1496 1531 1680 1725 1785 1820 1851 2002 2034 2155 2160 2236 2300 2317 2465 2588 2630 2648 2697 2944 2953 2987 3160 3249 3276 3350 3686 3783 3784 3818 3829 4005 4032 4109 4140 4251 4290 4296 4374 4392 4487 4513 4532 4682 4729 4806 4856 4921 4965 5006 5102 5132 5195 5201 5250 5262 5411 5473 5683 5737 5759 5810 5819 5842 6099 6104 6112 6213 6242 6468 6483 6506 6530 6552 6592 6729 6805 6828 6837 6852 6860 6954 6998 7007 7094 7216 7391 7414 7581 7618 7754 7857 7858 7877 8168 8239 8325 8331 8336 8386 8403 8412 8606 8607 8625 8805 8827 8865 8987 9035 9060 9090 9117 9126 9190 9239 9280 9300 9309 9318 9331 9413 9530 9608 9632 9660 9684 9722 9742 9756 9757 9980

  • Jan 4, 2026 3:35 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
    (Common to all series)
    MO 527820
    Agent Name:
    Agency No.:

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.