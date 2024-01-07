live

Kerala Akshaya AK-633 Lottery Result Today Jan 7, 2024 (Soon): Check Here Winner List Lottery Result- Ticket Number, Agent Name and Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates for 07-01-2024 (കേരള ലോട്ടറി ഫലങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് ജനുവരി 2024 ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ അപ്‌ഡേറ്റ്): Kerala Lottery results for Akshaya AK-633 ticket number will be declared today, January 7, 2024, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result 2024 for the Kerala State Akshaya AK-633 Lottery Result draw on January 07, 2024, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs] 3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize Rs.1000/- 7th Prize Rs.500/- 8th Prize Rs.100/-

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Updates (കേരള ഭാഗ്യക്കുറി ഫലം ലൈവ് അപ്ഡേറ്റുകൾ)

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement.

