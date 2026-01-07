  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 07-01-2026(declared): Dhanalekshmi DL-34 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published: January 7, 2026 11:40 AM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Dhanalekshmi DL 34 Lottery Result draw on January 07, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2026 4:23 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

    DN 766817

    DO 766817

    DP 766817

    DS 766817

    DT 766817

    DU 766817

    DV 766817

    DW 766817

    DX 766817

    DY 766817

    DZ 766817

    2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    DV 149429 (KOLLAM)

    Agent Name: SHIVA KUMAR S

    Agency No.: Q 4606

    3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    DY 414800 (KANNUR)

    Agent Name: SHYJU T R

    Agency No.: C 7002

    For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

    0818 1635 2899 2975 4393 4417 5483 6625 7369 7667 8655 9092 9272 9398 9607 9809 9824 9859 9912

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

    2731 4299 7045 7824 9300 9538

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

    0323 0577 1729 1895 2137 3356 3412 3632 3971 4944 5714 6168 6326 7176 7400 7686 7832 7934 8163 8508 8604 8640 8641 8979 9284

    7th Prize Rs.500/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

    0046 0077 0081 0176 0185 0261 0494 0639 0677 0710 0787 0790 1397 1604 1653 1859 1882 2030 2118 2127 2157 2341 2378 2651 2663 2885 3228 3513 3527 3631 3768 3812 3817 4319 4384 4465 4615 4668 4684 4699 4767 5113 5208 5262 5265 5341 5419 5988 6006 6033 6043 6482 6840 6895 7174 7222 7479 7598 7622 7808 7841 8138 8358 8458 8490 8644 8878 9273 9312 9380 9543 9617 9682 9683 9814 9947

    8th Prize Rs.200/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 96 times)

    0106 0272 0317 0329 0394 0436 0640 0767 0817 0848 1014 1256 1259 1314 1969 2063 2532 2730 2747 2921 3047 3131 3203 3216 3220 3222 3338 3663 3739 4047 4078 4149 4283 4407 4485 4525 4696 4697 4698 4717 4807 4945 5004 5089 5369 5616 5634 5646 5678 5710 5722 5776 5853 5958 5996 5998 6019 6087 6176 6337 6572 6676 7062 7463 7570 7616 7659 7773 7842 7907 7962 7994 8004 8024 8040 8127 8131 8307 8434 8453 8509 8527 8809 8890 8894 9099 9128 9129 9229 9232 9714 9748 9764 9849 9857 9922

    9th Prize Rs.100/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 138 times)

    0213 4928 2372 7964 5049 5121 3041 7775 7449 9474 2918 0039 5538 9774 6263 7208 5144 6605 5856 8875 3787 4665 1860 6544 4712 1201 4827 7320 6028 8060 5989 9839 1880 0708 1312 9241 5368 1207 7226 8792 0687 2722 0285 1600 7416 9367 1906 5829 6523 8345 3013 8403 1892 6745 9956 8805 5454 1015 1073 3342 9604 3605 7414 2687 8834 9039 6279 6796 6658 2386 6400 1357 4870 8190 3551 1410 1010 9013 6535 8272 2079 5938 1285 7002 0161 9899 2634 9954 3616 7525 4851 9907 5139 5130 8493 1836 1612 7011 6236 4737 3693 9291 1601 9457 2029 9116 6879 4344 2897 9967 8611 3774 3489 6754 8601 7635 7692 5424 1175 8814 3756 0309 8144 9487 4335 2037 2876 0380 9019 3023 8325 7265 0706 8613 6029 2148 7087 6495

  • Jan 7, 2026 4:23 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

    (Common to all series)

    DR 766817 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

    Agent Name: K L VARGHESE

    Agency No.: R 7298

