Kerala Lottery result today 08-01-2026(declared): Karunya Plus KN-605 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN 605 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 08, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Karunya Plus KN 605 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 08, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Wednesday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Karunya Plus KN 605 Lottery Result draw on January 08, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    7th Prize ₹500/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

    0104 0241 0300 0338 0438 0471 0574 0596 0612 0665 0678 0746 0749 1089 1229 1877 2158 2281 2556 2980 3022 3096 3160 3168 3191 3357 3362 3372 3479 3492 3654 4115 4191 4236 4289 4369 4392 4396 4673 5107 5520 5904 6020 6027 6091 6195 6417 6422 6423 6458 6792 6964 7000 7138 7417 7441 7945 7947 8226 8286 8300 8348 8372 8429 8452 8582 8638 8806 9102 9302 9427 9450 9557 9565 9740 9893

    8th Prize ₹200/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

    0063 0218 0356 0531 0597 0687 0722 0741 0812 0913 0922 1185 1262 1476 1620 1669 1962 2003 2260 2319 2433 2435 2466 2781 2855 2905 2985 3062 3260 3544 3674 3696 3850 3985 4180 4412 4464 4537 4546 4560 4617 4716 4738 4750 4896 5025 5115 5238 5333 5361 5669 5885 5928 6010 6179 6322 6336 6414 6544 6587 6702 6822 7122 7147 7163 7226 7255 7409 7521 7649 7654 7823 8705 8763 8928 9118 9426 9470 9486 9588 9776 9828 9941 9944

    9th Prize ₹100/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

    0165 0176 0182 0229 0267 0295 0297 0350 0367 0494 0497 0663 0672 0806 1077 1106 1167 1172 1218 1305 1320 1368 1410 1420 1493 1525 1528 1568 1573 1576 1637 1717 1791 1894 1895 1898 1937 2035 2043 2104 2302 2364 2393 2554 2577 2614 2627 2657 2726 2775 2930 3043 3106 3109 3172 3221 3287 3326 3355 3373 3482 3537 3583 3716 3739 3849 3865 4071 4084 4106 4144 4156 4260 4300 4361 4416 4507 4520 4640 4703 4741 4818 5150 5245 5330 5389 5391 5406 5448 5475 5529 5537 5637 5664 5715 5758 6050 6294 6303 6463 6571 6616 6704 6712 6768 6793 6800 6848 6890 6954 6968 6984 7103 7229 7231 7341 7466 7499 7571 7606 7615 7673 7709 7725 7794 7986 8019 8094 8107 8135 8158 8159 8166 8188 8206 8229 8352 8710 8836 8897 8937 8967 9081 9126 9214 9249 9332 9655 9686 9699 9723 9724 9818 9823 9865 9986

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    6th Prize ₹1,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

    1279 1292 2219 2399 2718 3421 4395 4469 4606 4613 5499 5815 6469 6689 7365 8207 8804 8857 8991 9213 9597 9813 9886 9891 9979

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    4th Prize ₹5,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

    0640 0823 1460 1500 1505 2166 2387 2453 2580 2622 2710 2776 5095 6249 6981 7102 7492 7872 9860

    5th Prize ₹2,000/-

    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

    0811 5419 6165 8683 8784 9926

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    3rd Prize ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

    (Common to all series)

    PC 450287 (WAYANADU)

    Agent Name: SIBI POWLOSE

    Agency No.: W 760

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:11 PM IST

    2nd Prize ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

    Kerala Lottery tickets

    PL 643092 (PUNALUR)

    Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN

    Agency No.: Q 2964

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:11 PM IST

    Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

    (Remaining all series)

    PA 247439

    PB 247439

    PC 247439

    PD 247439

    PE 247439

    PF 247439

    PH 247439

    PJ 247439

    PK 247439

    PL 247439

    PM 247439

  • Jan 8, 2026 4:10 PM IST

    1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

    PG 247439 (MALAPPURAM)
    Agent Name: RAKESH K
    Agency No.: M 4638

