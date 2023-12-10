live

Kerala Lottery Result Today (10-12-2023) LIVE: Akshaya AK.629 Lucky Draw Results(Soon); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize

Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE Updates for December 10, 2023: Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK.629 results will be declared today, December 10, 2023, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result for the Kerala State Akshaya AK.629 Lottery Result draw on December 10, 2023, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Check the prize breakup here:-

1st Prize Rs.7,000,000/- [70 Lakhs] Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/- 2nd Prize /- [5Lakhs] 3rd Prize /- [1 Lakh] 4th Prize Rs.5,000/- 5th Prize Rs.2,000/- 6th Prize /- 7th Prize /- 8th Prize /-

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes exclusively and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Kerala lottery result today 2023. Check Kerala lottery ticket and Kerala lottery results here. Follow the live blog on kerala lottery results and other details on kerala lottery ticket result, and kerala lottery sambad here.

