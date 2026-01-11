  • Home
Kerala Lottery result today 11-01-2026(declared): Samrudhi SM-37 ticket number winner list, agent name

Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM-37 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 11, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Published date india.com Published: January 11, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-01-2026 LIVE Updates: Kerala Lottery results for Samrudhi SM-37 Lottery Result ticket number will be declared today, January 11, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The live results for today’s Kerala Lottery Result will begin at 3:00 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Sunday. The Kerala lottery result 2025 for the Samrudhi SM-37 Lottery Result draw on January 11, 2026, will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Live Updates

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:53 PM IST

    8th Prize Rs.200/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)
    0005 0100 0357 0479 0518 0860 0876 0899 0948 0956 0975 1072 1130 1472 1833 1954 2001 2011 2129 2343 2375 2394 2492 2756 2910 2945 3102 3393 3523 3587 3742 3820 3851 3871 3980 3987 4009 4253 4267 4564 4613 4721 4793 4853 4920 4951 5025 5114 5123 5151 5197 5198 5774 5847 5932 5961 6005 6235 6333 6431 6938 7259 7305 7326 7337 7340 7466 7511 7643 7897 7951 7973 8020 8095 8226 8448 8478 8583 8615 8718 8738 8758 8855 9048 9208 9214 9279 9674 9709 9727 9829 9984

    9th Prize Rs.100/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)
    3053 8347 7428 4791 0092 2539 6992 1278 5387 0924 6986 4384 8158 8783 2930 8725 5632 8185 6655 8525 5989 8034 4153 1639 5055 9030 8728 8266 4670 3512 5393 2563 8552 7230 0044 0272 8999 2732 1468 9628 0264 5317 5993 9155 5436 0458 1022 8669 3176 1541 6624 3408 4297 1073 6490 5345 8097 4749 4552 7846 6718 7132 5112 7683 0555 4250 0250 5479 0227 4617 5124 1918 9627 3304 3274 4782 0840 0734 5184 8541 5139 6215 1187 4168 8896 6818 1000 9629 1854 5699 3353 1954 4605 6854 6139 1300 8939 5935 3443 3923 4979 8767 1363 6402 3933 8319 5538 0165 6605 1688 1287 3762 3642 7890 8579 2314 3953 1557 0852 9389 6797 4707 4807 3728 2073 8356 3372 7573 4675 9364 8668 3634 6471 1952 8676 6523 6463

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    7th Prize Rs.500/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)
    0239 0869 0915 0925 1096 1237 1349 1373 1662 1930 2147 2424 2525 2532 2775 2797 2891 3045 3062 3116 3229 3250 3351 3479 3611 3619 3631 3643 3814 3855 3878 4045 4487 4499 4627 4638 4993 5194 5247 5332 5423 5438 5527 5586 5694 5940 5947 6151 6286 6353 6360 6562 6699 6808 7026 7174 7198 7268 7316 7487 7647 7654 7767 8098 8261 8599 8655 8725 8868 9495 9572 9604 9731 9786 9874 9958

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    5th Prize Rs.2,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)
    4799 4815 7569 8717 9268 9878

    6th Prize Rs.1,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)
    0462 0505 0690 0926 1338 1518 2327 3166 3665 3812 4061 4115 4132 4272 4436 4856 5559 6126 7184 7966 7993 8309 8959 9620 9772

    7th Prize Rs.500/-

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    4th Prize Rs.5,000/-
    (Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)
    0319 0629 1196 2362 2611 2759 3695 3716 3810 4068 4299 4683 5756 5772 6538 6785 7529 8449 9419

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-
    (Remaining all series)
    MA 749464
    MB 749464
    MC 749464
    MD 749464
    ME 749464
    MF 749464
    MH 749464
    MJ 749464
    MK 749464
    ML 749464
    MM 749464

    2nd Prize Rs.25,00,000/- [25 Lakhs]Bumper Lottery Tickets
    (Common to all series)
    MF 891649 (IDUKKI)
    Agent Name: SHAJI P A
    Agency No.: Y 2766

    3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
    (Common to all series)
    MH 218386 (PALAKKAD)
    Agent Name: MADHUSOODAHANAN S
    Agency No.: P 4289

  • Jan 11, 2026 4:51 PM IST

    1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
    (Common to all series)
    MG 749464 (KASARAGOD)Kerala Tourism Packages
    Agent Name: ARJUN P
    Agency No.: S 1035

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

